One of several high-contrast, black-and-white close-ups of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shown during the PBS Frontline documentary ‘The Rise of RFK Jr.’ (Credit: PBS)

Annual reports for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) are opaque on “non-governmental” funding, with private donations and grants coming from “nonprofit entities or corporate sponsorships.” A specific question directed at AI generates the response that PBS stations “rely on corporate underwriting for 10-20% of their total budgets,” but there are no “detailed breakdowns by industry.”

We can’t see the sectors of the “businesses” that do the underwriting. Giant pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Merck underwrite “specific programs” related to “health or science content,” but Pharma itself is “a minor player” compared to non-profits like the Gates Foundation. Given that oligarch Bill Gates has made Big Pharma’s global reach a pet project, that’s a weird example. But then, CPB is a weird bird.

In any case, the well-grounded if drab principle of “follow the money” implies that if federal government funds for public TV and radio are drying up, Pharma might be a last resort for financing — even if indirect — resulting in a PBS Frontline hatchet job like “The Rise of RFK Jr.,” which aired on Tuesday. Its subject, after all, is not Big Pharma’s friend.

High-Quality Hatchet Job

This film’s audiovisual production quality is high, full of archival footage and stills that look new and unfamiliar. PBS obviously shelled out to Shutterstock and other image providers to jazz things up in typical Frontline style. Unfortunately, it’s a hit piece, wrought with grotesque smears against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

You know you’re in for a dark time of it when you hear the ominous, moody music and see the super-high-contrast black-and-white photos moving to the Ken Burns effect. These appear throughout the production to stress Kennedy’s “darkness.” He’s a “bad guy,” and — as one might expect — most of the movie is devoted to his evil “anti-vaxxer” pedigree.

The first third of the film focuses on the impact that his father’s assassination had on him as a 14-year-old boy, his descent into drug addiction, his womanizing, his culpability (these folks say) for the suicide of ex-wife Mary Richardson, and his recovery from drugs and alcohol after his arrest for heroin possession in 1983. It devotes about two minutes to his work as an environmental lawyer.

A photo of a younger Bobby Kennedy, slow-zoomed during narration about the period of his drug addiction, intended to scare viewers about his ‘dark past’

But then the film takes an even darker turn.

A series of recently-fired CDC officials hammer home RFK Jr.’s “anti-vax” stance ad nauseam to the very end, interspersed — for a flimsy patina of editorial balance — with a light sprinkle of supportive statements from a few of his friends.

“He was writing a book about vaccines and the dangers of mercury,” the narrator’s grim voice comes in as a full-screen black-and-white shot of Kennedy’s smiling face approaches the viewer with Ken Burns effect before it slowly blurs. His move to California to join future wife Cheryl Hines begins the film’s shift into high gear in ridiculing and pouring scorn on all his views as essentially crackpot. He’s a crank about vaccines, ergo, he’s a crank about everything. Whatever one’s views about the safety or efficacy of the COVID “jabs,” the film goes rapidly downhill in pressing home its logical disjoint.

“The obsession with vaccines soon merged into other conspiracies,” drones the narrator, before Rebecca Davis O’Brien of the New York Times — who described Vice President Kamala Harris as a “sharp debater” in a September 2024 article — appears with furrowed brow of wisdom.

“I think that once you start seeing the world through a conspiratorial lens towards things [sic], I think you start to see conspiracies everywhere,” O’Brien knowingly smirks out the “understanding” she thinks she already has with viewers. “He wouldn’t let these stories die. They’ve been adjudicated, they’ve been studied, and he has continued to sort of suggest that his father’s death but also his uncle’s death were caused, at least in part, by the government.”

You don’t say?

“For him to come out and try to reinvent the death of John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy as having to do with the CIA, and building a whole new conspiracy, to the point that he went and interviewed Sirhan Sirhan, who killed his father,” says Vanity Fair’s Joe Hagan without finishing the sentence, shaking his head in feigned, know-it-all exasperation. Hagan’s own magazine has featured articles dissenting from the official, Warren Report version of the JFK assassination. Yet RFK Jr.’s dissent is somehow absurd?

“Bobby believed conspiracy theories about his father’s death and sort of thought, maybe Sirhan Sirhan is innocent, and that was a family split,” the New Yorker’s Clare Malone says with contemptuous condescension. For the record, Kennedy has never described Sirhan as “innocent” and always accepted that the young Palestinian fired his gun several times in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Sirhan likely even intended to kill RFK Jr’.s father, though he still maintains he has no memory of his actions. All RFK Jr. has said is: Sirhan didn’t kill RFK. Thomas Noguchi, the meticulous coroner who performed the autopsy with great attention to detail, has always agreed.

From there, it’s all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the (ostensibly) incredibly dangerous and destructive effect of RFK Jr.’s policies on America’s public health. It begins with a minor concession on the part of a vaccine developer that the government didn’t handle the pandemic well.

“It was true, I think, in 2020 and 2021 that we were a little dictatorial,” admits Dr. Paul Offit. “I think we should have included the public in many of those decisions. They saw the government as dictating what to do, and they didn’t like it.” Gee, thanks.

The “they” lets you know what you’re in for too. The film quickly throws out any notion of government malfeasance, any notion that the COVID-19 pandemic massively incentivized three-letter government public health agencies to push vax mandates, doing the bidding of greedy Pharma. It vigorously attempts to exonerate the government while viciously assaulting “them,” the purveyors of “conspiracy theory,” who threaten good and decent people everywhere, all the time.

“He begins to bring people together under this idea that the government response has been a pretext for a clampdown, a totalitarian clampdown, a sort of totalitarian clampdown on free speech and a way to strip people of their civil liberties,” says Dr. Fiona Havers, an “infectious disease expert” holding forth on political systems. Indeed, the global “pandemic preparedness and response” (PPR) regime would certainly have centralized power to control travel and other human behavior had it ever achieved “reification,” a concept articulated by Hungarian Marxist Georg Lukács in 1923.

Noting that Kennedy was deplatformed from Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, the film tries to validate the government’s censorship drive. Naturally, says New York Times health policy correspondent Sheryl Gay Stolberg, since Kennedy was “identified as one of the top misinformation spreaders about vaccination,” it was only natural that the Biden administration would start “working with social media companies to take down misinformation.” Earlier this year, she described RFK Jr.’s rise as “fueled” by “the sentiment of mistrust.” No kidding.

The New Yorker’s Malone explains that Kennedy’s schtick is “just sort of, you know, making people more fully informed about vaccines even though what he is spreading is misinformation.” But what really made him run for president, she claims, is the idea that, “Well, if I ran for president, they’d have to restore my social media accounts.’”

So, RFK Jr. didn’t base his decision to run for president in 2023 on any genuine principles or beliefs. He just had a narcissistic urge to see pictures of himself on Instagram. But the real gutter-sniping comes from Fintan O’Toole of the New York Review of Books.

“He ends up going where all conspiracy theories end up, which is with the Jews,” O’Toole claims. “He ends up going right into the antisemitic DNA of conspiracy theory.”

Maybe they needed an Irishman with a heavy accent to slur an Irish-American as a Jew-hater. After all, the Republic of Ireland still enjoys a distinction as the only country to officially extend condolences to the German people on the death of Adolf Hitler. These are litigable words, and O’Toole’s backup for his insult is one video in which Kennedy is recorded saying at some dinner or luncheon gathering:

“COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. And we don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not.”

The bit about whether it was “deliberately targeted” demonstrates that Kennedy’s remark had nothing to do with antisemitism. Viruses are “targeted,” invariably affecting some ethnic group or groups more than others. It doesn’t mean they’re necessarily deliberately engineered. RFK Jr. singled out Ashkenazi Jews among all Jews. Is O’Toole suggesting Ashkenazis represent all of international Jewry? BiBi Netanyahu would likely approve, although it’s rumored he may have Sephardic Jewish heritage as well.

Finally, after showing fellow members of the Kennedy clan denouncing him and posing for a photo with President Joe Biden, the film blames RFK Jr. for the lethal shooting at the CDC, in which both the gunman (who shot himself) and a police officer were killed.

“All of the dehumanization of the public health workforce that has happened, with Secretary Kennedy being one of the dehumanizers, I think, has created the environment where such violence is tolerated,” chides Dr. Demere Daskalakis, who is not a psychiatrist or sociologist but the former immunizations director at the CDC.

In the end, the film presents a slew of reporters and journalists (all but one from New York-based publications, for some reason) and non-psychoanalyst doctors psychoanalyzing RFK Jr., explaining his every idea, his every policy, his every statement as an expression of deep-seated psychological dysfunction. Who on earth qualified these people to do that?

Smears Over Substance

Two of Bobby Kennedy’s key goals are to remove direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising from American television, and to repeal or amend the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA). Everyone can get behind the first goal: the ads are sick, obscene, and ultimately a manifestation of hate. We are the only country in the world that shows these abominations on TV, in virtually every commercial break. Get them off.

The second is a no-brainer. The NCVIA was a watershed in public health policy, conferring de facto immunity from liability on vaccine manufacturers by shifting the burden of proving causality onto those claiming injury. Previously, vaccine manufacturers had to prove their product had not caused the injury, but under the NCVIA, signed into law by Ronald Reagan, who may already have had dementia, injured plaintiffs — alone and up against powerful drug manufacturing companies — shoulder the burden of proof. None of this is even mentioned in “The Rise of RFK Jr.,” a big-budgeted, cheap-shot smear job.

Longtime Frontline narrator Will Lyman did the voiceover for another PBS documentary 32 years ago, “Who Was Lee Harvey Oswald?” (1993). From 77-year-old Lyman’s voice, you’d think he’d hardly aged at all in three decades. But the 1993 film as a whole hasn’t aged well at all. Also biased and misinformed, it suffers from a lack of information made public this year about the extent of the CIA’s links to its subject, the young ex-Marine accused of assassinating JFK, which is much greater than ever previously admitted.

As a hit piece made possible by a government-funded “private corporation,” targeting a serving public official, “The Rise of RFK Jr.” can correctly be labeled “propaganda.” It is repulsive, monotonous, and laborious to watch. The timing of its appearance, only weeks after a documentary on the same subject — “RFK: Legacy,” directed by Sean Stone — made its debut on the Angel streaming service, looks designed to try to counteract that laudatory treatment. “RFK: Legacy” is a much better film.

Whenever the high-production-quality political-hit-piece genre finally dies off, it can’t be soon enough. “The Rise of RFK Jr.” is an atrocious waste of public money.