Artist and filmmaker David Lynch (Lindsey Parker/YouTube)

The kind of obituary that prompted this piece fits into the “larger evils” category when viewed as a broad social trait, and that trait is broader than it should be. Commentators should reserve scathing epitaphs for tyrants, murderers, and other serious villains. They should spare artists, however weird, and while most people would say he was a weirdo, the late film director David Lynch was an authentic American artist.

The offending obit appeared in The American Conservative (TAC), a publication I subscribe to and have even written for. Hardly bold in promoting “main street conservatism,” it still qualifies as “independent,” providing a non-MSM perspective on current affairs (left-wing non-MSM publications contain truths too). But like any other outlet, TAC publishes bits of rot here and there. This anti-eulogy of David Lynch is one.

A Neocon’s Shadow

As one gleans from the heading, “David Lynch’s Popularity Is a Judgment Against Us,” the author primarily indicts the public, for lauding “the Montanan master of the cheap shot.”

Lynch aimed to perturb (or, more often, shock), but never to elucidate. Most of his films are literally incomprehensible, and if earnest effort is expended to identify a theme, it will generally end with a pedestrian platitude.

In fact, only half of Lynch’s feature films are remotely “incomprehensible.” The rest have straightforward plot lines that are easy to follow and understand. But the critic goes on to say Lynch was “a profoundly unoriginal thinker who cloaked his unoriginality in puzzles and pretension,” and “seems unlikely to have been driven by ideas as much as impulses.”

The idea that Lynch was “cloaking” anything at all is itself borne of shallow thought. If Lynch “spoke of conceiving whole films on virtual whims,” that sounds like a good thing for any artist. What is not a good thing is trying to shoehorn an artist into “socially responsible” boots, left-wing or right-wing.

In spirit, the obituary reminds us of op-eds by syndicated neoconservative columnist George Will about other artists. Describing Don DeLillo’s biographical novel about the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, “Libra” (1988), as “an act of literary vandalism and bad citizenship,” Will wrote:

It is well to be reminded by books like this of the virulence of the loathing some intellectuals feel for American society, and of the frivolous thinking that fuels it. What was unfairly said of a far greater writer (T.S. Eliot, born in St. Louis 100 years ago this Monday) must be said of DeLillo: he is a good writer and a bad influence.

“Libra” is one of my all-time favorite novels. I don’t even agree with the “conspiracy theory” it sets forth, in which poor young Lee Harvey Oswald is a conscious actor in a plot to kill the president. It’s just a great novel. Period.

Gary Oldman as Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone’s “JFK” (IMDb)

Will, writing years before the advent of the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) in 1994, lambasted Oliver Stone’s epic movie, “JFK” (1991) as well. In an op-ed entitled, “‘JFK’: Paranoid History” (Washington Post, Dec. 26, 1991), he wrote:

‘JFK’ is an act of execrable bad citizenship by a man of technical skill, scant education and negligible conscience.

You get the drift.

A member of the DC Beltway intelligentsia is excoriating artists as “bad citizens” for any expression of mistrust in government institutions about anything at all. How dare these artists poke holes in the orthodox history. The only decent, reputable account of President Kennedy’s death has already been written, back in 1964. Question it, and the “decent,” educated elite will banish you to artistic oblivion. Or at least, they’ll try.

Kevin Costner as Jim Garrison and Donald Sutherland as “X” in “JFK” (IMDb)

To be fair, TAC’s obituary isn’t that explicit. It can’t be, since Lynch never produced any political art or propaganda. He wasn’t a prolific feature filmmaker either, directing only 10 films for the big screen from 1977 on. To put that in perspective, Steven Spielberg has directed at least 30 over the same period. Lynch’s last feature film appeared in 2006, and his last big production for any size screen, “Twin Peaks: The Return” (2017), was a 17-part TV series that aired on Showtime. According to the director, it took four years to make.

A documentary made about him, “David Lynch: The Art Life” (2016), focuses more on his painting than anything else. He made a ton of short films, some one or two minutes in total length, but filmmaking was only a small part of his artist’s life. He also composed and produced music, e.g., “The Air Is on Fire” (2014) and “Polish Night Music” (2015).

Cover of Lynch’s LP “The Big Dream” (2013), available in vinyl as all his albums were

Nevertheless, the TAC critic focuses on Lynch’s movies to stress his “bad influence”:

Alas, Ebert backed off his critical stance of Lynch when reviewing his best film — the G-rated Disney release The Straight Story (1999), about an Iowan who takes to his tractor to visit his faraway dying sibling — and, disappointingly, the universally-admired Mulholland Drive.

With that, the author sets himself apart even from the late Roger Ebert, a good example for illustrating a salient point, not just because Ebert is still arguably America’s greatest-ever mainstream film critic. He also demonstrated genuine honesty toward David Lynch as his attitude metamorphosed over decades of watching his films.

Roger and Me

Ebert revealed his “inner prig” toward Lynch with critiques in the 1980s and 1990s of “Blue Velvet” (1986) (“marred by sophomoric satire and cheap shots”), “Wild at Heart” (1990) (“repulsive and manipulative”) and “Lost Highway” (“an empty stylistic façade”). But he had started off — astonishingly — dismissing as “pure sentimentalism” Lynch’s early and formidable work, “The Elephant Man” (1980).

That film secured eight Academy Award nominations back when the Oscars felt much weightier than they do now. Lynch writes in his autobiography, “Room to Dream” (2018), of the thrill he felt sitting next to the relatively high-volume director and Ebert fave Martin Scorsese, nominated for “Raging Bull” at the same ceremonies. Scorsese has hailed Lynch since his death and long admired his work. But something in Ebert, as he openly admitted, simply resisted or rejected Lynch for over two decades.

Despite exhibiting much conventionality in plot and direction, “The Elephant Man” contains weirdly original imagery, including the ending. But Ebert described that as an “idiotic closing scene in which Merrick becomes the Star Child from 2001, or something.”

Ebert’s was a bewilderment clear for all to see as it developed in print into positive appreciation for the director’s flair. He awarded the aforementioned “The Straight Story” his maximum four stars while only mentioning Lynch in a single sentence, noting that the screenplay never veered off into “the bizarre,” as one would expect from that director.

And then came “Mulholland Drive.”

Accepting it as bizarre, the critic embraced this work as a masterpiece. Lynch had “arrived.” Of “Mulholland Drive” (2001), he wrote: “The movie is a surrealist dreamscape in the form of a Hollywood film noir, and the less sense it makes, the more we can’t stop watching it.” He followed that with another review of the same movie shortly before he died in 2012, noting: “It was a tribute to Lynch that the movie remained compulsively watchable while refusing to yield to interpretation.”

Chad Everett and Naomi Watts in “Mulholland Drive” (IMDb)

Ebert had, in the intervening years, shown the film to an audience at the University of Colorado, where he’d held annual seminars on cinema for 30 years. He wanted to debate the movie’s meaning in a packed house over four afternoon sessions.

“No consensus emerged about what we had found,” he wrote of the experience.

By the end, Ebert had come around to accepting Lynch for what he was: a “pure” artist, disembodied from conscious communication of sociopolitical messages to audiences. Having given Oliver Stone’s socially conscious masterpiece “JFK” his highest grade, Ebert clearly sympathized with that film’s overall message: the official history of the assassination wasn’t credible, either to himself or the public at large, and thus deserved renewed scrutiny. Stone’s other political films — e.g., “Salvador” (1984), “Platoon” (1986), “Born on the Fourth of July” (1989) — came in for Ebert’s good-to-excellent rating.

Stone’s cinematic artistry in each case should be clear to anyone who concerns themselves with art. The same goes for the work of the apolitical Lynch. Ebert reconciled himself to that by the end, because he concerned himself with art. George Will didn’t, and neither does the TAC critic, who sums up “Mulholland Drive” as a “Hollywood soap opera.”

Lynch and Me

My introduction to David Lynch came with “The Elephant Man.” I didn’t know who the director was at the time, but Shakespearean actors in the cast (John Gielgud, Wendy Hiller, Anthony Hopkins, John Hurt) led me to assume it was an all-British production. In fact, the production company belonged to American comedic movie director Mel Brooks.

The visual continuity between “The Elephant Man” and Lynch’s first effort, the black-and-white “Eraserhead” (1977), became obvious on seeing the earlier film several years later. The director of “Young Frankenstein” (1974) had commissioned Lynch with a certain vision in mind, thinking the young artist could realize it based on his haunting first venture.

L: Peter Boyle in “Young Frankenstein”; R: Jim Nance in “Eraserhead” (IMDb)

But while I couldn’t watch “Eraserhead” — which Brooks loved — without at least a few quiet giggles (if only in discomfort at its overt, unapologetic eccentricity), the deeply moving and sad “The Elephant Man” proved Lynch wasn’t just out to make me squirm or laugh nervously at visual nuttiness. He was possessed of deep feeling, and it showed.

John Hurt as John Merrick in “The Elephant Man” (IMDb)

By the time I became conscious of Lynch’s true potential for oddity, his sci-fi movie, “Dune” (1984), had left cinemas two years before. Having never plowed through the trilogy of books, I didn’t pay much attention to its first big-screen adaptation.

Lynch would say in later years that “Dune” was the only film of his he didn’t really like. Screened at the White House for President Reagan, who was keen to discuss cinema in general with the director, the film had already disheartened Lynch enough to dissuade him from reading even one review. In every other film, he’d had power to sign off on the final edit. The producers of “Dune” hadn’t given him the right of “final cut.”

Seeing “Blue Velvet” made me want to see “Eraserhead,” and once I did, I knew Lynch was drawing on whatever source of inspiration had resulted in his patently peculiar first movie. Far from an anomaly, “Eraserhead” formed the core of his cinematic vision. “Blue Velvet” is a darkly lustrous portrayal of small-town America, where gruesome perversity lurks beneath the wholesome surface. In “Eraserhead,” the setting is a bleak city.

Still, “Blue Velvet” repulsed many critics despite a Best Director nomination from the Academy. Roger Ebert even took Lynch to task for “humiliating” Isabella Rosselini, as if the actress hadn’t readily agreed to appear naked of her own, mature accord. In fact, Ebert accused Lynch of misogyny for his depiction of women in film generally.

Yet there was no evidence that David Lynch had a low view of women. At least three of his ten films have female protagonists, above average for a male director even today. But for me, “Blue Velvet” is — above all — hilarious. I failed to understand Ebert’s distaste any more than that of my friends who don’t find “Blue Velvet” funny either.

Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper) glares at the protagonist as nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) and henchman Hunter (J. Michael Hunter) look on (IMDb)

I still love my friends, and I still respected Roger Ebert after his one-star review. I always read his review when any new film of interest came out. He didn’t think “Blue Velvet” was remotely humorous, and when the next uproarious (to me) Lynch movie, “Lost Highway,” appeared, Ebert remained unamused as I laughed my head off. The difference between Ebert and the TAC author is that the TAC author thinks I should feel guilty for doing so.

The “Mystery Man” (Robert Blake) appears at a party in David Lynch’s “Lost Highway” (CiBy 2000/Asymmetrical Productions)

Meaning and Inspiration

Beyond generally recognizing that war is evil or that sadistic violence is the domain of “bad guys,” Lynch pursued art for art’s sake. My guess is, Roger Ebert had finally surmised that the director was neither politically sophisticated nor pretending to be. Having always wanted to paint, Lynch was pulled into “moving paintings.” You could take them or leave them, view them as funny or grim, weird or profound. Lynch didn’t care. Once he’d finished a “painting,” it was time to move on to the next creative project.

Slovenian pop philosopher Slavoj Žižek narrates and presents a very funny documentary called “The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema” (2006). The first time I saw it, I thought all the directors examined must have been terribly complex personalities deliberately (yet subliminally) “messaging” filmgoers with psychosexual, often Freudian, meanings and concepts in action. While featuring several filmmakers as subjects, Žižek seems to focus mostly on three: Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, and David Lynch.

But Žižek, who personifies self-deprecating sophistication, never actually claims that these directors consciously created the symbols and messages he attributes to their work. Rather, by analyzing the psychology of their films, he psychoanalyzes the directors themselves. They weren’t manipulating us so much as unleashing visual and other senses and splashing them across a big screen for us to make of them what we would.

So what was Lynch’s inner wellspring of artistic inspiration for his inscrutable cinema? It’s easy to figure out if you look beyond his narrative fictional films. As far as I’m aware, he directed only one documentary: “Meditation, Creativity, Peace” (2012). It’s about Transcendental Meditation (TM) and how it can help the whole world.

The dedication in “Room to Dream” reads: “To His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and the world family,” Maharishi being the Indian man who brought TM to the West. The process influenced lots of famous artists, including the Beatles, and although I’ve heard it branded a “cult” or “sect,” it’s really just a very gentle form of meditation that can benefit everyone. Most forms of meditation can surely help people through trauma and pain, but this one resonated most with me starting a little over seven years ago after trying a couple of others. TM helped me through a bad time, and my life improved, simple as that.

Only a few months after I started practicing TM, I saw Lynch do something that impressed me in a country I knew well. He traveled to Ukraine to promote TM as a way to help its people in a time of mounting crisis and collective trauma. The first post-Maidan president, Petro Poroshenko, took Lynch on a tour of the strange “House with Chimeras,” across from the presidential residence. Maybe, in making the gesture, Poroshenko had already done a bit of homework on the American’s strange aesthetic sense.

The art nouveau-style “House with Chimeras” in Kiev was built by Polish architect Władysław Horodecki in 1901-1902 (Sergey Ryzhkov)

To the point, Lynch was doing the only thing he felt he could in a situation where circumstances were beyond the capacity of any one person to resolve. The war in Ukraine was bigger than he was, and he knew it, just as each one of us knows it if we’re honest with ourselves. It’s a product of big, global, evil forces. We can complain and protest, but how do we make a positive difference when we can’t stop it? Personally, I think the world would be a better place if everyone took the time to meditate daily. I’ve yet to be disproven.

All of Lynch’s art emanated from TM. He set up a foundation to promote the method in 2005, and wrote a simple book called “Catching the Big Fish” (2006) explaining its benefits for creative empowerment. One reason he made so few feature-length films is that he made all kinds of other art too. A documentary about him, “David Lynch: The Art Life” (2016), focuses mostly on his painting. He made a ton of short films, some only one or two minutes in total length, but filmmaking was only part of his artist’s life.

The David Lynch Foundation, established in 2005, promotes Transcendental Meditation as a path to peace, joy and creativity for everyone

There is no mention in TAC’s anti-eulogy of TM at all, never mind as any source for Lynch’s artistic expression. Instead, it rants socio-politically against an artist who didn’t like politics and wandered into a totally surreal artistic environment for his entire life. I'm trying to imagine the personal worldview of people who think all artists should purvey conventional conservative messages, but I can’t. It’s too painful and disturbing. I’ve never read a George Will review of a David Lynch movie, but I’m guessing I wouldn’t want to.

Lynch and Politics

Lynch did, occasionally, endorse politicians. But his ideological inconsistency looked so glaring, you could hardly imagine it coming from anywhere other than impressionistic impulse. The neocon Beltway elite might condemn Lynch for expressing any political preference at all, since you don’t do that “for fun.” Lynch admired Ronald Reagan, a man with perfect hair whose surreal glow endured throughout his two terms. Lynch openly supported him in both elections; neocons would say he did so for the wrong reasons.

In 2016, Lynch endorsed Bernie Sanders, the candidate who evoked a sense of belonging to a “place” (America), with his Brooklyn accent and repeated urgings that we, as Americans, are “all in this tuh-geth-uh.” Bernie rallies created a “summer of love” atmosphere in a politically atomizing and alienating election year before the Vermont independent dropped out of the race, crushed by the Democratic Party machine. Lynch said he forgot who he ended up voting for, but possibly it was the Libertarian.

Finally, Lynch remarked of Donald Trump: “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much.” Neither a Trumper nor a historian, Lynch aptly summed up “greatness” in historical terms. Sure enough, Trump staged a stunning political comeback in 2024, his second term already looking more disruptive than the first. I don’t “deify” David Lynch, as the TAC obituary accuses us admirers of doing. I don’t even think all his movies were immortal. But might Lynch’s meditative habits have given him special insight or prescience on disrupting “the thing”?

The TAC op-ed doesn’t even acknowledge — as Ebert did — any technical brilliance or innovation in Lynch as an artist, “Mulholland Drive” notwithstanding. It never even mentions TM, the core of the artist’s life, even in connection with the only Lynch movie the author liked, “The Straight Story.” Was this an oversight, or does the author think TM is somehow a malign influence on America too?

The author might appreciate knowing that TM precludes drug use (sorry, marijuana lovers). It doesn’t work if you’re hungover either, and since you do it twice a day (preferably early morning and early afternoon), it doesn’t leave a lot of time for a boozy lifestyle. Lynch smoked heavily, but only cigarettes, which probably killed him at (for our era) an early age. If he drank, it was probably only the occasional glass of good wine.

TM, which he practiced every day from the time he discovered it in the 1970s until he died, took him to some dark places. He likened it to deep-sea diving, as if most of the imagery he created came from the bottom of the ocean. As he used to tell people about his chosen form of meditation, “Don’t be afraid of the darkness.”

“The Woodsman” (Robert Broski) in “Twin Peaks: The Return” (IMDb)

A Good ‘Weird Dude’

I can’t see into David Lynch’s soul, and I never knew him personally. From what I’ve seen and heard, almost all who worked with him found him a lovely person. Without having ever asked him, I know he’d be perfectly okay with the fact that the scenes in his movies that many find most disturbing and incomprehensible are those I find most hilarious.

The imagery he created, I believe, reflected what he saw in America, a country he loved. The garishness and violence of American society got thrown onto one of his canvasses (the silver screen) along with all the beauty and love mixed in. Proud to have been an Eagle Scout as a boy, he retained a naivety about his native land. Naivety is not a sin.

Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie) in “Twin Peaks: The Return” (IMDb)

In keeping with the only way an artist can be authentic, Lynch was fearless about other people’s opinions of his art. You don’t produce for acclaim or approval; you produce to release what your creative energies bring forth. You don’t hold it in; you go mad. Be a “force of nature.” David Lynch was. Whatever priggish conservatives say about him now, he remains one of the greatest and most interesting American film directors of all time.