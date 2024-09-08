Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on January 23, 2022 (Chad Nagle)

Speculation continues on the role Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will play in a second Trump administration, but the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), if utilized to its full potential, would vest him with enough power to effect real change.

Among the agencies subordinate to HHS are the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Office of the Surgeon General, to name a few. In fact, if we defined public health as vital to securing and strengthening the nation, there would be every reason to elevate the HHS Secretary to the National Security Council.

Instead of being excited about this, however, the relentlessly negative liberal-media commentariat attacks RFK Jr. scathingly for his recent alliance with President Trump.

Esquire on Aug. 26 described Bobby Kennedy as a “national weirdo,” and a Newsweek op-ed featured “Loony RFK Jr.” Sept. 1, The Hill cited RFK Jr.’s “dangerous” influence on Trump in the area of public health, and a Chattanooga Times Free Press opinion said the Trump-Kennedy alliance was “weird,” also citing unorthodox public health views.

“Weirdo,” “loony,” “dangerous,” “crank,” “nut” and other insults stem from a still largely unspeakable issue of public health, as mainstream media (MSM) and government barriers to talking about this insidious-yet-powerful corruption remain mostly intact. At the core of Kennedy’s “conspiracy theorist” reputation is the “Biosecurity Agenda.”

A New Tyranny

The Biosecurity Agenda manifested itself most recently in the attempt by governments worldwide, from 2020, to restrict freedom in their societies through the mechanism of “PPR” — pandemic preparedness and response. PPR entails declaration of a “pandemic” by the World Health Organization, with national governments standing by to impose a series of measures, e.g, lockdowns and mandates, curtailing basic liberties.

Behind PPR and its restrictions on human freedom stands the obscenely profitable pharmaceutical industry — “Big Pharma” — which rolls out “cures” as soon as a majority of people are scared enough to clamour for them. At that point, the Big Pharma Gravy Train is off and running again. Anyone who dismisses as “conspiracy theory” the idea that Big Pharma is irretrievably corrupt should read a serious book by a bête noire of Warren Report dissenters everywhere, Gerald Posner’s “Pharma: Greed, Lies, and the Poisoning of America” (2020). When Kennedy calls Big Pharma a “criminal cartel,” he’s being gentle.

Most people apparently shrug all this off while the rest of us are sincerely alarmed. RFK Jr.’s recent book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race” (2023), traces the historical continuity between Pentagon and CIA experimentation and abuses at Fort Detrick, Maryland, beginning in WWII, to programs at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China in 2020. Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Anthony Fauci took his wasteful and reputedly dangerous “gain of function” research there after the Obama administration halted funding for it in the U.S. in 2014. The “Biosecurity State” is, sadly, part of America’s post-WWII political culture.

Left: An abandoned chamber in Building 470 at Fort Detrick, where the CIA conducted mind control experiments by administering drugs to unwitting human subjects under Project MKULTRA (Timothy Jacobsen/AP); Right: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the “novel coronavirus” was developed (Noticias de Israel/Reuters)

In short, when the “Deep State” no longer had a global Cold War enemy in the form of the Soviet Bloc to justify any and all of its misdeeds, it had to find new enemies. It found one in the form of “diseases,” supposedly now a constant, imminent threat to us all. Under the new order, a grotesquely wealthy and powerful for-profit industry would fund the “war on viruses,” and state officials like Tony Fauci would help hype the threat to make us all afraid.

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out the first pitch for the 2020 season of Major League Baseball. Fauci signed the ball, which was auctioned off, the proceeds going to the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health, which includes NIAID. (NBC News 4)

Kennedy’s previous book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” (2021), gives scholarly content to the now-widespread perception that the longtime, powerful, highly-paid NIAID chief is corrupt, self-serving, and responsible for serious public health policy abuses in service to both his own bottom line and Big Pharma’s. Tellingly, Fauci has never even hinted at suing Kennedy despite his unflattering bio becoming an instant bestseller. That could be because Fauci knows that to prevail in a defamation action, he has to prove the accusations are untrue.

It is no longer automatically branded “conspiracy theory” to assert that the “novel coronavirus” leaked out of a WIV lab in 2019, and that the ensuing spread of the virus led to quarantines, lockdowns, mandates, and global vaccine rollouts. But were any of these authoritarian measures necessary? After all, the PPR and “warp speed” vaccine rollout happened at such a dizzying pace, few of us ever stopped to wonder how sensible a reaction it was. In hindsight, this looks like a case of selling the panic to sell the cure.

Until the vaccine rollout, one could track fatality statistics on official websites, including the CDC’s, with some confidence in their reliability. Non-conspiratorial online sources showed very low rates of death among the infected overall. People who did not have one of five preexisting conditions (cancer, type-1 diabetes, cardiopulmonary disease, chronic respiratory disease, or hypertension) had a statistically zero chance of death. Worry over illness still lingered legitimately by year end, but most people worldwide should have breathed more easily at the mounting evidence that COVID-19 posed no risk of fatality.

The evidence should have allayed concern among those who did have preexisting conditions too. Even among that demographic, chances of death or serious illness were low. Stats showed most decedents had not only suffered from a comorbidity but also obesity or simply old age. The New York nursing home scandal in mid-2020 brought home early the tragedy of public health mismanagement. Quarantining such vulnerable folk in confined areas inevitably had disastrous results, and about 15,000 died.

RFK Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense (CHD) advocacy group and its online periodical, The Defender, offered scholarly analysis for anyone entranced by the three-letter federal agencies’ scaremongering on behalf of Big Pharma. But people had to be aware of CHD in the first place, and it didn’t exactly make MSM headlines. If they were aware of CHD, then it could have acquainted them with the Biosecurity Agenda before censorship of mass media and internet in the democratic West ramped up sharply in 2021.

Those of us who had never felt blunt censorship in America could see social media “moderating” (censoring) posts for even questioning public health policy by the end of 2020. The words “false” and “falsely” became mantric in MSM, intensifying after President Trump publicly charged that the official 2020 election result reflected fraud. Before any inquiry into his claims anywhere, somehow the news agencies already knew his allegations were “false” and applied Orwellian “cancel language.”

Vaccine Mandates and the ‘Anti-Vaxxer’ Stigma

Although RFK Jr. has never led with the issue specifically, he isn’t shy about explaining and defending his vaccine safety advocacy in the face of accusations that he’s a “nut” or (per the first sentence of his Wikipedia page) a “conspiracy theorist.” Most citizens of the industrialized West have had “immunization” injections for different things at various points in their lives. I make no exception of myself, and neither does RFK Jr.

But the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in something unprecedented. The PPR rules put us on a slippery slope to a dystopian “biomedical” tyranny depriving us of basic civil rights. No one can deny that liberties were taken away, or that nothing in America’s founding documents authorizes such violations. The mass denial of constitutional rights should have topped our priorities, and we should have had a sober national discussion about whether the vaccines were ever warranted in the first place.

The censorship situation became extreme after the “warp speed” rollout of the COVID-19 jabs, when even wire services openly branded anyone daring to question their safety or efficacy as “conspiracy theorists” promoting dangerous views. RFK Jr. became super-prominent among the targets of coordinated attacks by legacy outlets of America’s ostensibly “free press.” Big Pharma’s power over supposedly neutral organizations like Reuters and AP had been more subtle before, but by the end of 2020, the “corrupt merger of state and corporate power” was brazenly and frighteningly visible in MSM every day.

We could also track the vaccine policies of national governments worldwide online. For example, the government of Saudi Arabia imposed a universal vaccine mandate in 2021, forcing all residents of the Kingdom, foreign or native, to both receive one of a list of approved vaccines and also install an app on their phones to track their movements and store their vaccination data. If you wanted to go literally anywhere, you had to bring up the QR code on your smartphone screen for scanning. This applied to anyone entering or leaving the country as well. You had better have that app on your phone too — or else.

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MBS” for short), could impose a coercive health policy on all his subjects and all visitors, demonstrating despotism’s advantages over “untidy” democracies, where governments struggled with diverse opinion and longstanding traditions of dissent. In a country strictly forbidding public assembly for any political cause, he instantly decreed a policy with which all had to comply. MBS removed the mandate a year later, again instantly.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 16, 2018 (U.S. State Department)

The situation highlighted a thought-provoking paradox. MBS had already held enough power to decree a universal mandate and may have done so without a second thought. Democratically elected leaders around the world didn’t, but would they have if they’d felt they could get away with it? Did they look on enviously at MBS’s power to do what they so badly wanted, to ingratiate themselves with Pharma? Justin Trudeau, prime minister of democratic Canada, partially succeeded, even in the face of widespread mass protests. Power tends toward power. The last check on that kind of globalist tyranny is grassroots popular resistance. Canadians tried it and met a draconian government response.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by ministers, announces that he is invoking the “Emergencies Act” to crack down on citizens demonstrating against COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, Feb. 14, 2022 (BBC)

Americans who are blasé about universal mandates dismiss these concerns. It never happened, they say, so the point is moot. But those of us who shunned mandatory “jabs” three years ago still feel a corrupt industry drooling for the endless flow of money generated by governments eager to do its bidding. The governments of traditionally democratic Western countries such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand displayed a disturbing zeal for mandates, and people unable to hold them to account lost their livelihoods as a result. In Canada, the government even seized citizens’ bank accounts.

Recent official estimates for the American public showed roughly 80% of the population having had at least one COVID-19 shot. Kennedy himself said not long ago that roughly two-thirds of Americans were “up to date” with the whole vaccine-and-booster schedule.

Yet most of us know at least someone who has expressed “buyer’s remorse” after three or two shots, sometimes only one. They felt sick, had to stay home from work to recover, and so forth. At such times, listening to a friend natter on about side effects, I become aware of an “unspeakable,” namely, that the shot might not be merely ineffective but in some way injurious long-term. That subject is not open for discussion. It’s “unspeakable.”

My reaction in infancy to a common vaccine ingredient caused a near-death experience, and I’ve considered myself “vax-wary” ever since. Friends’ and relatives’ acceptance of my choice to rely on innate immunity in confronting COVID-19 has reassured me, at least somewhat. Others have been less fortunate. The family of an unvaccinated friend overseas told him if he wanted to come home for Christmas, he had to get jabbed. He spent Christmas of 2021 alone in a country that doesn’t even celebrate it.

As time has passed, and more and more vaccinated friends have contracted COVID, the realization that people like me aren’t as “loony” as they first imagined has become more ingrained. To this day the COVID-19 jabs prevent neither infection nor transmission and are incapable of creating “herd immunity.” What, then, did the vaunted vaccines achieve?

The injections also happen to be plagued by a Catch-22: those most vulnerable to death or serious illness from COVID-19 are also most vulnerable to adverse events from the vaccines themselves. Pharma-captured public health agencies will deny this, but common sense tells us otherwise. In the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the UK’s National Health Service advised chemotherapy patients not to receive the jabs, since their immune systems were already compromised. That advisory seems to have disappeared, mysteriously, but the National Cancer Institute still says that “patients who have just had a stem cell transplant or received CAR T-cell therapy, who are typically receiving immunosuppressive therapy,” are advised to “delay COVID-19 vaccination.”

Even vaccine enthusiasts have to admit to a level of adverse side effects never seen before, since this is a matter of official record, not theory. It isn’t necessary to indulge in conspiracy theory to have noticed that HHS’s own Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has received exponentially more reports from the COVID-vaccinated than for any previous vaccine. In the late 1970s, the “swine flu” vaccine was withdrawn after a tiny number of recorded Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, yet many more GBS cases have been recorded for the COVID-19 jabs, with no withdrawal from the market. Again, the best explanation for why the COVID-19 vaccines survived is not conspiracy but record levels of state and corporate corruption — on a global scale.

No matter how much others claim to “believe in” the COVID-19 vaccines, they have no basis for “trusting” the manufacturers. These companies trade in year-end profits, not long-term public health. Whatever COVID-vax advocates argue, skeptics have the right to remain skeptical, especially since we pose no added risk to anyone by staying “jab free.”

Again, one doesn’t have to conceive of a “plandemic” designed and implemented by a “high cabal” to cull the world’s population through deadly vaccines. Corruption and greed more than adequately explain what happened — and why it must never happen again. But an important point should be made, and I felt it most intensely when I attended RFK Jr.’s “Defeat the Mandates” protest in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in early 2022, with SWAT agents on the roof and police choppers circling loudly overhead.

That point is, no matter how much our friends, family, or anyone else may display tolerance for our avoidance of the state-sponsored jabs, if universal mandates were ever imposed, the overwhelming majority of these “friends” wouldn’t lift a finger to defend our right to refuse them. One can easily picture them, instead, shrugging, wishing us “good luck,” and sauntering off to comply with the latest Biosecurity State rule. In short, we have to defend our own civil rights, and RFK Jr. is the most powerful tribune for our cause.

Good Causes, Positive Messaging

Among those of us who have never availed ourselves of the COVID-19 vaccines, the sense of freedom to speak more loudly about our personal choice is much stronger today, in no small part thanks to RFK Jr. His supporters — vaccinated and unvaccinated — overwhelmingly oppose mandates, and I’m happy to have come to know them.

A still from RFK Jr.’s campaign website, now focused on ending the chronic disease epidemic in America, with the slogan “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA), and supporting President Trump’s candidacy to achieve it (Kennedy24.com)

More broadly, the diversity of RFK Jr.’s base reflects a healthy political realignment, a resurrection of wholesome social values, and a reintroduction of vital interests to public discourse. Together, sensing a new tyranny on the rise, his supporters have asserted our civil and human rights to bodily autonomy and natural immunity. For now, we feel safer, and now that Bobby Kennedy is formally a combatant in the political arena, our gratitude is more focused. It goes beyond appreciation for his generosity and activism in a wealth of good causes, from which everyone benefits whether they realize it or not. It extends to a heightened awareness — “enlightenment” — about ourselves and those around us.

If the Biosecurity State were to have its way, it would subject us all to an eternity of superfluous, often nauseating mandatory injections to help line the pockets of crony corporate capitalists and their corrupt government lackeys, with “new strains” justifying more policies to lock us all down. MSM (Big Pharma accounting for a lopsidedly large share of its ad revenue) has already trotted out more recent Pharma execs posing as “independent experts,” telling us we need to mask up and get the next shot. Who really trusts them? Don’t we have a duty to entertain at least a little mistrust in such instances?

If another pandemic is declared, maybe after an outbreak of “bird flu” or “monkeypox” in a remote area of another continent, most people might go along with the PPR like last time, trusting the three-letter, Pharma-captured agencies to have the public’s best interests at heart. But truth is not determined by majorities. Resistance to the “tyranny of the majority” — against which rights are ostensibly enshrined in America’s founding documents — is one among many stances for which RFK Jr. deserves our respect, thanks, and support.

Vanquishing the Unspeakable…

The first part of this two-part article mentioned a book RFK Jr. often cites when asked about the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy. The title, “JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters” (2008), refers to a social force that acts as a “void,” draining the life and soul out of official discourse. Establishment messaging becomes dominated by lies, blocking truth from getting through.

In his biography of Kennedy, “The Real RFK Jr: Trials of a Truth Warrior” (2023), environmental activist Dick Russell provides a fine example of the Unspeakable in action in the 21st century. During the transition to Trump’s presidency in January 2017, Dr. Peter Hotez described as “very frightening” the incoming administration’s consideration of Kennedy to chair a vaccine safety commission. Hotez told The Washington Post that “massive evidence” showed no link between vaccines and autism.

RFK Jr.’s response was, in part:

It’s not a conspiracy, Peter. It’s an orthodoxy. It’s exactly like what happened to the Catholic Church during the pedophile scandal. Only a small number of priests were involved in harming children or in the direct conspiracy. But everyone became complicit in the cover-up — the Bishops, the Vatican, the police and the press. The institution became more important than the children it was meant to protect. Decent and well meaning men and women made subtle calculations that silence was the best course and that the victims were sacrifices for the greater good. A lot of smart, moral men put their heads down, ignored the obvious and kept moving forward. Eventually all the orthodoxies are cruel, often lethal. [p. 325]

Parallels between orthodoxies and the Unspeakable are clear. George Orwell famously wrote of the “smelly little orthodoxies of our time,” and nearly 75 years after his death, “smelly” and “little” sound like classic British understatement. RFK Jr. is dissolving orthodoxies that threaten to constitute a new tyranny, a facet of the Unspeakable. For that, he is labeled a “conspiracy theorist,” “weirdo,” “nut,” “kook,” and so on.

The Esquire article mentioned above was entitled, “National Weirdo RFK Jr. Has, Unsurprisingly, Endorsed Donald Trump.” The subheading: “He has completed his journey into the political freak show that is the public embrace of El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago.” For those unaware, “Caudillo” was the nickname of Spanish army general and fascist dictator Francisco Franco (1892-1975), who ruled Spain for nearly 40 years.

Generalissimo Francisco Franco, aka “Caudillo,” in 1975 (RTVE)

RFK Jr. likely wouldn’t bother rebutting Esquire even if he’d read the article. I confess I still have a mean-spirited streak in reaction to media lies, but I honestly doubt RFK Jr. has even an ounce of mean-spiritedness in him. My own rejoinder to the Esquire headline might be: “The Spiteful Biden Administration Has, Unsurprisingly, Withdrawn RFK Jr.’s Secret Service Protection.” My proposed subheading: “For his own safety, Kennedy now needs to cling to Trump at all times on the campaign trail, thanks to the DNC.”

The establishment hate of cheap-shot hit pieces like Esquire’s is something RFK Jr. probably doesn’t understand, because he doesn’t think that way. But by doing things his way, arguing for what he cares about, he will still have those of us who are grateful to him in his corner. He should go on shrugging his shoulders at the legacy media onslaught.

Poster for “Australian Interstate Quarantine,” promoting the “Biosecurity Act of 2017” which is described as “a modern, cohesive framework for protecting the State from the threat of animal, plant, pests, diseases, weeds and contaminants” (interstatequarantine.org.au)

… and Debunking the Big Lie

As noted in Part I, coming closer to full disclosure in the matter of the assassination of JFK is of paramount importance. The official version of that tragic event is the biggest lie ever perpetrated on the American public. But if the alliance with Trump does not, in the end, produce meaningfully greater transparency, blame for that disappointment should not fall on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Whatever happens, the struggle for truth will continue.

The “Justice for Kennedy Act” introduced in the House by a Republican congressman in early 2023 is apparently — and unfortunately — dead. But the lawsuit of Mary Ferrell Foundation v President Biden and the National Archives has reached the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, already well known for unpredictable decisions.

Should Trump reach the Oval Office again, even if his executive-branch “commission” disappoints — due to incapacity, incompetence or corruption — activism elsewhere could compensate for the letdown. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) will reportedly introduce a bill to create a 2024 version of the Assassination Records Review Board, the statutory panel from the 1990s that collected assassination related records from federal agencies and placed them in the National Archives. We should welcome the idea of the Republicans and Democrats now trying to get ahead of each other on this.

There is, in sum, ample cause for hope in spite of all the cynicism in this election season. It is attributable in no small part to the influence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Long may he live.