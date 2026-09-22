The Larger Evils

The Larger Evils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
Sep 25

What does the so-called "deep state," a/k/a the military-industrial complex, think it's going to achieve? It wants to achieve endless war, as described in George Orwell's deservedly classic dystopian novel, 1984, which guarantees never-ending, massive profits for the obscenely wealthy elites who really control the world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chad Nagle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture