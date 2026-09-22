Left: Map of the Strait of Hormuz, including the area of the “traffic separation scheme” established by U.S. forces (Credit: Tousi TV). Right: Calligraphic seal of Muḥammad ibn al-Ḥasan al-Mahdī, the 12th and “Hidden” Imam in Iran’s Shi’a theology

A little over three weeks ago, a 4-star U.S. admiral gave a video presentation on what American forces had achieved in the Iran war. He said the U.S. had created and enforced a workable system for ships going to and fro within the part of the Strait of Hormuz lying outside Iran’s territorial waters, including “internationally recognized transit lanes” and the territorial waters of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Thanks to the success of de-mining operations and preventing Iranian vessels from obstructing the passageway, two lanes of oil tankers were now moving steadily in a “traffic separation scheme” (TSS). From the U.S. perspective, the admiral asserted, this is “a major milestone” in a war that has dragged on for many months.

The current government of U.S. ally Israel will not view this outcome as an end in itself. It will accept nothing less than regime change, the other half of the U.S. operation’s goal. This is where the U.S. miscalculated. The ideological bluster went that Iran had unspeakably evil rulers, and the U.S. would quickly “take out the towelheads” once and for all. But the regime is still intact. Washington overestimated the fragility of the ayatollahs.

Ancient Schism

Westerners tend to view the Iranian regime—wittingly or unwittingly—through the prism of “Christendom,” making it look totally aberrant and anomalous. The truth is more complicated. Iran experienced a real revolution in 1979, not a misnamed insurrection like the so-called “color revolutions” in the ex-USSR that brought about short-term change. Iran underwent an apocalyptically transformative process with global implications. The horror—common to other real revolutions in the modern era such as the Russian and Chinese—looked and felt somewhat familiar from history as the West watched aghast.

Revolutionary Iran today emblemizes a centuries-old theological conflict within Islam itself. About six years ago in Saudi Arabia, I got into a conversation about political Islam—or “Islamism”—with an American-accented, Western-educated Saudi graduate student. When the subject turned to Iran, I noted that formal theocracy was anathema to American political culture. He acknowledged my point but responded casually that the Iranian regime was “consistent with Shi’a theology.” This young Arab—no fan of Iran, the proxy-like pro-Iranian Houthi regime in Yemen, or the pro-Iranian Shi’a Muslim Hezbollah militia in Lebanon—still accepted the reality of the Iranian theocracy with a fatalistic-yet-cheerful shrug. And I knew he was right. In fact, he’d been right since the 7th century A.D.

During his life (570-632 A.D.), the prophet and founder of Islam, Muhammad, united in his person the roles of both spiritual leader (Imam) and political leader (Caliph) of the religious community he had formed. When he died in Medina, a council appointed Abū Bakr—Muhammad’s senior adviser and father-in-law—as his successor. Abū Bakr was succeeded as Caliph and supreme imam by ʿUmar, another father-in-law of Muhammad, in 634. ʿUmar conquered Jerusalem, lifted the Christian ban on Jews entering the city, and rapidly expanded Islam’s dominions in the space of a decade before a Persian slave assassinated him in 644. ʿUthmān, a second cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, succeeded ʿUmar as supreme spiritual and political leader. He further expanded the reach of Islam, conquering Persia and the Iberian Peninsula, before he too was assassinated during an armed revolt in 656.

But throughout the periods of Abū Bakr, ʿUmar and ʿUthmān, a significant faction of the community of Muslims quietly seethed in discontent. Although the first three caliphs after Muhammad were duly elected “Companions of the Prophet,” some believed the council had committed a heresy in appointing them. The dissenters claimed that Muhammad had specifically designated his cousin and son-in-law, ʿAlī ibn Abī Ṭālib, as his immediate successor. Besides, as someone more closely related by blood to Muhammad than any of the other three, ʿAlī had a better claim—they contended—to be the “divinely inspired” Imam.

ʿAlī did eventually succeed ʿUthmān to become the fourth Caliph. But the tension endured. When ʿAlī himself was assassinated in 661, the community began splitting irrevocably. Those who accepted the legitimacy of Abū Bakr, ʿUmar, ʿUthmān, and ʿAlī as the four “Rightly Guided Caliphs” after Muhammad came to be known as Sunni (roughly, “Orthodox”) Muslims. They recognized a line of caliph-successors as supreme political and spiritual leaders of the Muslim community. The dissenters, by contrast, soon began recognizing a line of “imams” as supreme. They recognized ʿAlī as the First Imam, who should have immediately succeeded the Prophet as leader of Muslims.

The calligraphic seals of the first four caliphs of Islam, displayed in the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul (left to right): Abū Bakr (Mark Ahsmann/Creative Commons 3.0) ; ʿUmar (William Neuheisel/Creative Commons 2.0) , ʿUthmān (Vikiçizer/Creative Commons 4.0) ; ʿAlī (Josep Renalias/Creative Commons 3.0)

Those who rejected the Sunni Caliphate starting with Abū Bakr in favor of a different line beginning with ʿAlī came to be known as the Shi’a, or “Partisans" of ʿAlī. Further splits then occurred within Shi’a Islam, different lines of succession were acknowledged among the Shi’a sects., and conflicts and assassinations ensued. The Caliphate of Islam—an institution global in scope—moved around to places such as Baghdad and Cairo but was fundamentally Sunni in nature. Its headquarters eventually ended up in Istanbul in the 16th century. The Ottoman emperor simultaneously claimed the titles of Sultan and Caliph, thus uniting political and spiritual leadership of the community of Sunni Muslims worldwide before Mustafa Kemal (Atatürk) abolished the empire four centuries later. There has been no Caliphate recognized by a majority of the world’s Muslims ever since.

Islam and the West

The late MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk tweeted out months before his death: “Islam is incompatible with Western civilization.” In essential ways, I agreed. Western societies have traditionally demonstrated a capacity to conceive of and implement “secular states.” Whether observing the Anglo-American “community of faiths” model or Francophile laicité, the modern West has—with remarkable success until recently—excluded formal organized religion from political administration while preserving representative institutions. The record in Muslim-majority states, in that regard, is dismal.

Atatürk (Father of the Turks)—was the greatest secularist of the Islamic world. As head of the provisional government in Ankara in 1922, he stripped the sultan (emperor) of his political post and founded the Republic of Turkey in October 1923. Since the sultan had also held the title of Caliph of Islam—evolved over centuries into a post aspiring to spiritual leadership of Muslims worldwide—Atatürk made the former sultan an ordinary citizen by abolishing the Caliphate in 1924. When Atatürk died in 1938, the Republic of Turkey was a one-party polity and remained so for eight years until reform allowed multiparty competition. But the army still guaranteed a secular state for decades. Mustafa Kemal had been an army general; his successor as president, İsmet İnönü, was as well.

Left: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1932; Right: İsmet İnönü in 1938

The abolition of the Caliphate of Islam headquartered in Istanbul partially provoked the eventual formation in Egypt in 1928 of the Muslim Brotherhood, a contemptuous reaction to Turkey’s reforms. The Muslim Brotherhood proved resilient and influential, and today represents a strain of Sunni Islamism with global ideological clout, even if it doesn’t govern a single Muslim-majority country. It propagates the idea, as it always has, that the secular state is heretical to Islam, that the Caliphate should be reestablished, and that a pious state administration requires pious Muslim leadership. The governments of most Muslim-majority countries are at least wary of the Brotherhood. Many are overtly hostile to it.

Turkey, meanwhile, has gradually dismantled the Atatürkist state. The Justice and Development (AK) Party stripped the military of its constitutionally-enshrined power to intervene in civilian politics, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gradually consolidated power as undisputed political leader. The Islamist AK Party appears hegemonic now. Expressions of Islam once prohibited in the public space are now normalized across the country by majority rule—to the bitter chagrin of the Europeanized urban minority.

Muslim-majority republics ruled by one-party state socialist regimes during the Cold War did achieve a dreary “separation of mosque and state,” again without institutional-democratic credentials. Four decades after the end of the Cold War, the six ex-Soviet republics with majority-Muslim populations are ruled by clannish strongmen of Soviet progeny who never seem to face mass opposition demonstrations or widespread popular uprisings. Ethnically Turkic ex-Soviet Azerbaijan is the only country other than Iran with a formally Shi’a majority population, but its government has avoided favoritism. Relations with neighboring Sunni Turkey have been important since the break-up of the USSR.

The Heydar Mosque in Baku, Azerbaijan, serves both Sunni and Shi’a Muslims. Opened in 2014, it is named after Heydar Aliyev, president of the independent republic from 1993-2003 and father of the current president, Ilham Aliyev. Heydar Aliyev was also a former full member of the Soviet Politburo and first deputy prime minister of the USSR (1982-1987). (Credit: Michael Wainshtein/Creative Commons 4.0)

Outside the ex-USSR, former Communist Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, and NATO-member Albania also exhibit democratic parliamentarism. But these three can hardly claim—with less than five million Muslims combined among them (and large non-Muslim minorities in Albania and Bosnia)—to represent Islamic civilization as a whole.

A political survey of the rest of the Islamic world reveals a variety of systems. Islamic law (Shari’a) functions for civil and family (not criminal) law cases in far-flung Muslim-majority countries like the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Indonesia, and the federal constitutional monarchy of Malaysia. In the Middle East, Africa, and a couple of small places in Southeast Asia, Shari’a punishments can apply to a limited range of criminal offenses, but the two states applying Shari’a criminal penalties most widely and resolutely are Iran and Saudi Arabia. Most executions in Saudi Arabia are carried out by beheading, according to publicly available information, with a small percentage by firing squad. Iran’s conventional method of execution, overwhelmingly, is hanging.

Western governments should of course treat immigration from Muslim-majority countries with caution, ensuring that those we naturalize truly have our best interests at heart. To the extent that Muslim immigrants not only disrespect our institutions but also seek to wreck or replace them after arriving on our shores, they shouldn’t be allowed to remain.

Politically outspoken Muslims already in the West—e.g., imams (prayer leaders) inciting mosque congregations to embrace objectives privileging Islam over other faiths—shouldn’t be welcomed either. The U.S. security services have evidently tried to turn some such upstarts into informants, hoping they will finger genuine fanatics for tracking and monitoring. But are they really worth the trouble? Muslims secretly entertaining dreams of Islamist ascendancy in the West, working quietly to see them realized, are arguably even worse. At least we can readily identify the loud rabble-rousers.

Some Muslims seem to relocate to the West from countries governed by regimes they consider tyrannical or brutal, then think they should be allowed to change the systems within their new host states to reflect their preconceived notions of religious piety. This is true even as most Muslims are fairly quiet, law-abiding people working in a variety of jobs we encounter daily. In an ideal world, all would be properly vetted and refused entry and settlement for harboring theocratic aims. As it is, Western countries seem to welcome them en masse, regardless of what they really think of our norms and values.

Some ultra-pro-Israel social media influencers call for all Muslims to be deported from the United States. Laura Loomer, for example, claims to be an authentic representative of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, even though the leader of MAGA—President Donald J. Trump—has made no such demand. Loomer apparently hopes he’ll “come to his senses” and institute a policy of mass deportation of Muslims. More likely, she knows he won’t but needs to keep up the drumbeat as long as the Islamist regime in Iran remains in power. In spite of Loomer’s purportedly close friendship with the president, it’s a safe bet Trump has no intention of deporting all Muslims from the United States.

Laura Loomer recently suggested that America might “need another 9/11” in order to fully grasp the threat that Muslims pose to the republic.

Whether the U.S. president possesses the necessary foresight, the logical culmination of such a policy is a global stand-off between the West and the Islamic world, ushering in an unworkable “containment” policy when no system similar to the mutual defense treaties America set up during the Cold War is a viable prospect. Only two alliances within that system—NATO and ANZUS—survived beyond a few years anyway. One imagines an interesting, abstract project of drawing a line around all the world’s Muslim-majority states, then conceiving of a global containment policy to keep Muslims out of the West.

The geopolitical dynamic of the Iran war—which appears to have accelerated and amplified calls by people like Laura Loomer for a global, kinetic war between the two civilizations—illustrates the problem. Since Iran is a theocracy, and its allied militias have committed acts of terror in the Middle East for decades, some Westerners frame the Iran war as exemplifying the inevitability of armed conflict between a big, old religion (Islam), on the one hand, and a big, old civilization (the West), on the other.

Because Iranian regime forces threaten American military and other personnel operating in the Middle East, the threat may make a U.S.-Israeli military alliance “versus Islam” look credible in the eyes of ordinary Americans, even if Iran doesn’t present a clear, imminent danger to the American homeland. The U.S. lobby pushing for unconditional support for the State of Israel has thus become the beneficiary of threats to U.S. forces abroad. If Iranian-armed militias threaten a state that the current U.S. administration treats as an indispensable ally, the thinking goes, they threaten America too.

If anything, America and Israel are waging the current war against only a sect of Islam. Loomer et al don’t depict the irreconcilability as one between two different civilizations. They can’t. Apart from Iran, almost all of Laura Loomer’s ire is directed against Qatar (a Sunni Gulf Arab monarchy that cooperates with Iran), with occasional spite hurled at Turkey (for opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza), Syria (for trying to brace itself against Israeli attack), Pakistan (for publicly opposing Israel’s ambition of hegemony over Jerusalem), and any other Muslim-majority country daring to take precautionary defensive steps.

Except, that is, for one.

Islam’s Global Center

Recently, three Muslim-majority states formed a mutual defense pact, the “Mecca Accord.” One is Turkey, a Sunni-majority republic and formal U.S. ally that has shed its secular traits over the last twenty-five years (women can wear headscarves at work, religious symbols can be displayed in the public square, etc.). Another is Pakistan, formally a Sunni “Islamic republic” and oddly a traditional U.S. ally, which shares a substantial border with Iran but shows no inclination to join the war against it. The other, never mentioned by Loomer and her co-influencers, is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy and—by any reasonable metric—Islamist. What makes it special in the Islamic world is not only its Sunni Islamic character but its status as the center of Islamic civilization. Tellingly, I have yet to locate overt condemnations of Saudi Arabia from Loomer or any of the other influencers with millions of followers on X.

For three years I lived and worked in Saudi Arabia. I enjoyed my work, notched some tangible successes alongside Saudi teammates, and made some Saudi friends. But Saudi Arabia is not the West. The Saudis claim that the Quran, the holy book of Islam, is their constitution, and unlike any other country I can name, their country hosts not a single temple to any religion apart from the majority faith anywhere on its territory, at least the last time I checked. Exceptions might be found in embassies and consulates of foreign countries, but outside those sovereign institutions of foreign states, no religious temples other than mosques appear on Saudi land at the time of this writing.

The formal title of the king of Saudi Arabia, as he is known in Arabic, is the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. Two temples—in Mecca and Medina—are central to faith for all Muslims around the world, and non-Muslims still cannot legally enter their vicinities without a special dispensation. The Saudi regime has guarded them very carefully since 1979. When Muslims pray in the position now familiar to everyone, they face Mecca, wherever they happen to be in the world. Every Muslim is compelled to make at least one pilgrimage (hajj) to Mecca in his or her lifetime, as an essential pillar of the faith.

Central to the Saudis’ view of their place in the world, however, is their Sunni Islamic creed. The region of Saudi Arabia inhabited mostly by Shi’a Arabs is somewhat isolated in the east of the country, and its contact with the outside world is subject to heightened controls. Saudi Arabia has been at war with the Shi’a-Islamic regime controlling the northwestern and western mountainous areas of Yemen, for well over a decade. The leader of that regime, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, claims direct descent by blood from the Prophet Muhammad through his daughter, Fatima, and grandson, Husayn. This is typical of a sect of Islam that treats cosanguinity with the Prophet as conferring political power.

Left to Right: Fatima, daughter of Muhammad, by Jules Joseph Lefebrve (1883); Imam al-Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī, by Abolfazl Mirzabeygi; Abdulmalik al-Houthi (Credit: english.ajel.sa)

Although al-Houthi does not call himself “Imam,” he claims political and spiritual leadership of the community. The same goes for the supreme ayatollah of Iran. Shi’a Muslims traditionally place the spiritual leader (traditionally called the imam) at the center of both society and politics; Sunnis generally do not.

Islamic Theology and the Bomb

In the most populous sect of Shi’a Islam, represented by the Iranian regime, the line of succession ended with the 12th Imam. He was Muḥammad ibn al-Ḥasan al-Mahdī, who assumed the position as a young boy in 869 A.D. Five years later—while still a boy—he disappeared. But the adherents of “Twelver” Islam, led by Iran’s revolutionary theocratic government, do not believe that the 12th Imam died in 874. Instead, an “occultation” occurred. The Imam became invisible, the “Hidden Imam,” and Twelvers believe he will reappear at the end of time as the “Mahdi,” or “Rightly Guided One,” to establish “justice” on earth. This apocalyptic mythology forms the core belief system of the Iranian regime.

The Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran, is the site of a well known as the “Well of Requests,” where pilgrims can drop notes addressed to the Hidden Imam in the form of prayers or petitions. They do not believe the 12th Imam is actually in the well, only that he receives the messages dropped into it. (Credit: Saff V./ Creative Commons 4.0)

The “occult” nature of Twelver Islamism appears to have prompted both Democratic and Republican U.S. administrations to adhere to the policy that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. They differ mainly on how to enforce the rule. President Obama believed a treaty could do it, and a majority of great-power countries signed on. As of this writing, they still apparently think the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the pact with Iran was known, to have been more effective than war could be. Trump is clearly angry about this and has lashed out against all of them. He has decided (or was convinced) that the only way to effect the policy is to blockade and bomb Iran.

What both Democratic and Republican administrations have avoided mentioning is the larger issue, which neither the JCPOA or the current war addresses. That is, despite the regional rivalry and adversarial political relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the ancient schism within Islam is an accepted fact of life on both sides of the Gulf. The Saudi regime has allowed Iranians to visit the Kingdom for the hajj since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. The exceptions were when the two countries severed diplomatic ties from 1987-1990 (after Iranian pilgrims clashed with Saudi security forces), then from 2016-2023 (after bureaucratic and political disputes between the two governments). Other than that, Iranians have always made the pilgrimage to Mecca, coming and going under an extensive Saudi security regime.

Today, Saudi Arabia and Iran once again have diplomatic relations, which Iran has not had with the United States since 1980, or with Israel since 1979. Why have the United States and Israel said nothing publicly about the reestablishment of Saudi-Iranian ties? Iran’s working embassy remained in Riyadh even after the Iranian-allied Houthi militias struck the Kingdom and its allies with ballistic missiles and drones. Where was the U.S. outrage?

In reality, the respective regimes do not like each other, but they coexist. De facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, or “MBS,” simply vows that if Iran ever acquires a nuclear weapon, his own country will follow suit very quickly. No one doubts he has the money to do so. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israeli governments enforce, through military means, the nuclear-weapons prohibition against Iran, a troublemaker and customary practitioner of asymmetrical warfare in the Middle East. But why should we?

Healing a Schism by Force

Against the backdrop of ancient Islamic history and its modern-day manifestation in the Saudi-Iranian rivalry, the U.S. and Israel are trying to remove Iran’s Shi’a-Islamic regime by force of arms. In other words, the U.S. and Israel are doing something that Muslims should be doing themselves. The combined armed forces of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including reservists, number perhaps 600,000, a substantial number even if largely on paper, and even if Iran’s armed forces alone are more numerous, especially with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps thrown in.

Unfortunately, the battlefield record of even the largest of the Gulf Arab states’ armies is not glorious. In early 1991, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia had to call for U.S. support to repel Iraqi forces from an area near the Saudi-Kuwaiti border after retreating. The combined population of the three Gulf Arab monarchies approximated Iraq’s at the time.

In late 2009, Saudi ground forces deployed against Houthi rebels around the Saudi-Yemeni border but failed to crush the insurgency even with Jordanian commando help. Five years on, the Saudis led a big coalition of Sunni Arab states contributing ground forces—including the Gulf Arab monarchies of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE—to “Operation Decisive Storm,” renamed after a month to “Operation Restoring Hope.” The Saudis soon opted to confine their Yemen operations strictly to the air, with several tragic consequences for civilians until Western states provided precision bombing technology. This unresolved conflict is with militias in civil war-torn Yemen, not the army of unified Iran.

Enter the U.S. and Israel. The war is now in its 206th day. The Iranian regime did not crumble, as Washington presumably assumed it would, and a full-scale ground invasion now looks increasingly remote. Given that even the Iraq war launched in 2003 didn’t turn out to be a “cakewalk”—as one Israel-first chickenhawk predicted—America might expect more than the 4,000 military deaths we suffered in crippled Iraq if we were to land the 82nd or 101st Airborne Division on the Iranian mainland. For now, Adm. Brad Cooper’s 3½-minute video celebrating success in keeping the Strait open is looking pretty good as the latest incarnation of America declaring “mission accomplished.” It is, of course, expensive. The price of everything, it seems, is affected by the price of gasoline.

How America wound up guaranteeing the security of oil-rich states who were unable to fight effectively for their own national defense is most likely another tale of secretive, high-level sleaze. But we’re bogged down now, and the countries we supposedly secure may trust us even less than they do each other. The Mecca Accord almost appears directed less specifically at mutual defense against the Shi’ites than a precautionary security measure against a potential future foe: the combined might of the U.S. and Israel.

Still, if we can’t have a global theological debate to heal the Islamic schism and make the threat of war in the Middle East go away forever, we should welcome Saudi and other Gulf Arab moves toward military self-sufficiency and guaranteeing their own security. After all, there appears no other scenario under which we can declare victory and go home.