Samantha Power (left), USAID administrator (2021-2025), with husband Cass Sunstein in 2015. During Sunstein’s tenure as President Obama’s information czar, the U.S. State Department created a web page promoting the official version of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and demonizing anyone who doubted it. Marred by highly implausible claims, the site was soon taken down. ( Myrtle26 / Flickr )

Did former United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power ever actually say the following?

“When I became director of CIA, it was just clear to me intuitively, without a whole lot of science behind it, that we had expanded rapidly and inefficiently. So I arbitrarily picked a number, ten percent, and I said over the next twelve months, we are going to reduce our reliance on contractors by ten percent.”

I’ve found two websites quoting her, but they give no time or place. There’s no public evidence Power ever worked for the CIA either, but can’t you picture her saying it, in a kind of Freudian slip? I wonder whether there might be video of it somewhere.

The Great Purge

High-profile political vitriol has predictably surfaced in reaction to USAID’s demise.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — spawn of the “enemies everywhere” foreign-policy subspecies — posted on the X platform on Friday, Feb. 7: “Lots of champagne bottles popping in Moscow and Beijing tonight, as America abandons the field.”

Champagne Socialist Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had already posted an attack on X owner Elon Musk. The well-to-do Sen. Sanders (now on his 3rd mansion) decried the defenestration of USAID, “which feeds the poorest people on earth.”

Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) injected a little history into the conflict a week before workers started taking down the sign on USAID headquarters, saying the agency was “created by JFK and established in law to further our national security and spread hope.”

Left to Right: Sen. Adam Schiff (tapatalk.com); Sen. Bernie Sanders (The Hill); Sen. Charles Ellis “Chuck” Schumer (Change.org)

It’s good that Sen. Schumer mentioned President John F. Kennedy. Because, in fact, shuttering USAID isn’t about cruel “oligarchs” taking pleasure in putting people out of jobs. It’s about scrapping an institution that’s proven so corrupt it’s impervious to reform.

If he were alive today, JFK would agree: USAID is rotten to the core.

The Tainted Source

After the failure of the CIA-backed invasion of Cuba in April 1961, JFK took the blame publicly as “the responsible officer of government,” noting that “success has a hundred fathers, and defeat is an orphan.” In private, he was seething. Believing he’d been tricked, he vowed to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.”

He quickly commissioned a study of the powerful agency, and weeks later, a memorandum arrived on his desk, “Subject: CIA Reorganization.”

After all these years, a page and a half of that document is still completely redacted. But in December 2022, the CIA revealed the top two lines of the section, including title:

3. The Controlled American Source (CAS) represents a particular aspect of the CIA’s encroachment on policy-making functions.

What does any of this have to do with USAID? After all, JFK only signed the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, which created USAID, six months after he got the memo.

“CAS” has sometimes been identified simply as a “codename” for the CIA itself. A more precise definition might be any U.S. intelligence asset operating in a foreign country under cover. As such, CAS may not refer to individual human beings, even though protecting individual persons is the excuse the government always gives for resisting disclosure of the remaining withheld files related to the JFK assassination.

This memo is one such file, but it almost certainly doesn't identify anyone still alive.

Historians want to see the entirety of a June 1961 White House memorandum on reorganizing the CIA (RIF: 176-10030-10042). A page and a half is still redacted.

More likely, it describes a “method” the CIA was already using around the world before USAID was even established by law. The CIA was utilizing humanitarian aid agencies as “fronts” or “cover” for intelligence operations and the agents carrying them out.

This is a good guess as to what’s under the redaction, because when JFK signed the law creating USAID, he wasn’t setting up a new bureaucracy from whole cloth. He was uniting an array of agencies under one umbrella to facilitate their coordination. 63-plus years later, the CIA doesn’t want the public to know it already owned USAID before it was born.

JFK tried something similar with intelligence when he created the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) to coordinate all the intelligence agencies (including CIA) under one authority. CIA chief Allen Dulles fiercely resisted the reform, and it failed. The DIA became the “junior partner” of the CIA that it is today. Even the Director of National Intelligence is relatively weak despite formally sitting atop the intelligence community as “supervisor.”

Probably, JFK was trying to create institutional “counterweights” to nefarious power and satraps, believing (not altogether misguidedly) that bureaucracies tend to balance each other out in their tug-of-war for influence, money, and prestige within the “administrative state.” There’s nothing wrong with presidents learning on the job, by the way. All do, to one extent or another. It’s just that, in his naïveté, JFK seems to have paid the ultimate price.

Today, the Schlesinger memo probably remains totally redacted because it wouldn’t “look good” for the CIA to admit it uses entities created for humanitarian aims — e.g., aid and development — to conduct “black ops” in countries where we’re there to “help the people.”

USAID’s First Big Adventure

JFK’s attempt to draw down America’s military presence in Vietnam in 1963 suggested he’d learned from the Bay of Pigs. He hadn’t been dead three years before hundreds of thousands of U.S. combat personnel were in Vietnam — with USAID right alongside them.

At the time JFK signed the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (DRV) conformed to today’s Socialist Republic of Vietnam north of the 17th Parallel. Before 1965, the South Vietnamese military’s “pacification” program tried to extend government power to the villages and prevent the DRV-allied National Liberation Front of South Vietnam (Viet Cong) from gaining support among the rural population.

As the Viet Cong expropriated farmland from owners and distributed it to farmers and farm laborers, the South Vietnamese government’s “Strategic Hamlets Program” relocated city residents to fortified villages to help defend against Viet Cong guerrillas.

In 1967, two years after full-scale military intervention, the U.S. set up its Civil Operations and Rural Development Support (CORDS) program. It sounded very “civilian,” but CORDS united four government agencies under “Military Assistance Command, Vietnam” (MACV) — Pentagon, CIA, State Department, and (you guessed it) USAID.

The head of CORDS was a civilian with the title of “ambassador.” But he had a military rank equivalent to a 3-star general, commanding both civilian and military personnel. The first CORDS chief, Robert W. Komer, was a former military intelligence officer who had transitioned to the CIA as soon as it was formed in 1947. “Blowtorch Bob” Komer answered directly to four-star Gen. William Westmoreland, head of MACV.

In 1968, future CIA director William Colby succeeded Komer as head of CORDS, which also ran the “Phoenix Program” to help the South Vietnamese government track down and kill tens of thousands of Viet Cong. USAID (still under the formal authority of the Secretary of State) was never far from the action, the “friendly face” of CORDS.

To instill fear in the Communist enemy, badges and patches on the Phoenix Program’s Provincial Reconnaissance Unit (PRU) uniforms often featured variants of a motif familiar from the Nazi SS Totenkopfverbände or “Death’s Head Units” (far right)

“USAID’s Office of Public Safety helped train police and security forces of U.S. allies,” writes Matthew Petti in Reason:

The office set up an extensive surveillance network in Vietnam and founded an International Police Academy for other anticommunist allies. National Security Adviser Robert Komer argued in 1962 that these programs were “more valuable than Special Forces in our global counter-insurgency efforts.”

A couple of years into Colby’s tenure, CORDS was operating in all 44 South Vietnamese provinces, and about 93% of South Vietnam’s rural population was “secure.” Each CORDS provincial chief was a Vietnamese native, supported by a U.S. “advisor,” but CORDS relied entirely on U.S. and South Vietnamese military and paramilitary forces.

Left: PRU team with American “advisor” in Kien Hoa Province in 1967; Right: A CORDS team waterboards a prisoner (Uncensored History Blogspot)

Whatever sincere USAID “sustainable development” peons thought they might achieve when they went into Vietnam, the military-security regime — focused on centralized operational planning against the Viet Cong — surely disabused them in short order. It’s safe to say “pacification” had interfered with USAID’s “humanitarian” projects in the Vietnamese countryside. So much for the “friendly face.” CORDS was abolished in 1973.

USAID in the Movies

A brilliant film adaptation of Graham Greene’s novel “The Quiet American,” directed by Australian filmmaker Phillip Noyce, depicts a USAID type in the title role.

In 1950s Saigon, veteran London Times reporter Thomas Fowler (Michael Caine) spots Alden Pyle (Brendan Fraser) sitting at a nearby table reading a book. As if only just noticing him, Pyle moves to Fowler’s table, and they start to chat.

Pyle tells Fowler he’s “with the Economic Aid Mission”:

“I’m on the medical side. Uh, my specialty is eye disease. Do you know trachoma? It’s very common here. It’s actually very easy to treat and prevent.”

He’s charming, personable and mild-mannered, and Fowler likes him. But on a trip to the northern town of Phát Diệm to write a report, Fowler is surprised to encounter Pyle near an area where a massacre has just taken place. Dead bodies lie everywhere.

Residents of the northern town of Phát Diệm lie dead after a massacre (Miramax)

“Communists?” Pyle asks a French soldier about who might have done this.

“Clearly,” answers the Frenchman. “This is not the work of French soldiers.”

Fowler interjects that it doesn’t make sense for the Communists to kill townspeople.

“It is not in their interest,” he claims grimly.

“Maybe another faction,” the French officer concedes. “There are so many of them, each with their own army.”

Pyle’s face looms large onscreen, eyes darting around the scene of the war crime. Fraser, a Canadian actor in an under-acclaimed role, proves adept at depicting an outwardly benign figure feigning shock-horror at what he sees, all the while masking an inner thrill.

Alden Pyle (Brendan Fraser) surveys the human carnage after a massacre (Miramax)

As they walk away, Fowler asks Pyle — now in his baseball cap — about the book he always has with him. It’s “The Dangers to Democracy,” by someone named York Harding.

Pyle: He’s the one who put forward the idea of a “third force” to run Vietnam — not the Communists and not the French. Fowler: Not the Americans? Pyle: No, we’re not colonialists. Something to really help these people.

Pyle tells Fowler about the concept of the “third force” after the two have surveyed the aftermath of a massacre nearby (Miramax)

Later with Minh, his native assistant, Fowler spots a group of Vietnamese military officers marching through Saigon in a little parade amid a rent-a-crowd of cheering onlookers.

Fowler: Isn’t that Colonel Thé? Minh: General Thé. Fowler: Who made him a general? Minh: He did. He broke away from the French and formed his own army.

Fowler increasingly realizes his American friend is working in the milieu of this emerging “third force” designed to rival both the departing French and the communist-leaning “national liberation” forces. As a “movement” coalesces behind a vicious Vietnamese general with close to zero popular support, Pyle always seems strangely close at hand.

U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson (back to camera) meets with U.S. and South Vietnamese officials in Manila in 1966. Prime Minister Cao Kỳ (in white) and Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Thiệu (far right) would become vice president and president of South Vietnam, respectively, the following year. (Yoichi Robert Okamoto/LBJ Library)

In a bit of night-time clandestine investigative journalism, Minh leads Fowler to a store of mysterious illegal cargo in a dark warehouse. He notes the word “DIOLACTON” on the containers and asks Pyle what it means the next time they meet.

Pyle: You know about that? Fowler: Shouldn’t I? Pyle: Well, uh, diolacton is a… milk-based plastic. It’s, uh, used for the frames in the eyeglasses.

Pyle tells Fowler how Gen. Thé has kindly allowed him to use his camp (Miramax)

Before long, Pyle needs a bodyguard wherever he goes. To Fowler, Pyle seems frustrated at not having won more local hearts and minds. Sure enough, a bomb explosion litters the central square with bodies and limbs. It’s diolacton at work.

At least 30 people are killed in the blast in central Saigon (Miramax)

Fowler spots Pyle through the smoke, walking amid the corpses before bending down with a handkerchief to wipe blood off his shoes.

Alden Pyle wanders through the square after the bombing, looking shocked, before stopping to wipe blood off his shoes and trousers (Miramax)

Fowler then hears Pyle angrily yelling at a policeman in fluent Vietnamese, a language the American had always claimed he didn’t understand at all. He’s berating the cop for obstructing his photographer, and he looks very much “in charge.”

It’s a false flag. The photos are “evidence” of Communist war crimes, designed to help propel the “third force” to power, with General Thé on the throne.

The light dawns on Fowler that it’s not so much Communism that Pyle hates. It’s the idea of “the other.” Vietnam doesn’t look anything like America and never has. That’s what Pyle detests most — to his core — and why he believes Vietnam needs total change.

‘CIAID’ and Population Control

USAID has evolved a lot since diolacton in 1950s Vietnam. Bombs in public squares are far less efficient at depopulation than what USAID does now.

In 1974, the CIA and USAID co-authored a report on depopulation for Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. National Security Study Memorandum (NSSM) 200 includes a spending plan for fertility and contraceptive research, biomedical technology testing and use on Least Developed Country (LDC) populations, and sterilization of men and women by forced injections to reduce fertility, in particular to “regularize the menstrual cycle.”

The document stresses application to “the largest and fastest growing developing countries where there is special US political and strategic interest,” namely Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, The Philippines, Thailand, and Turkey. Despite being more than twice as populous as Colombia in 1974, Vietnam isn’t included. Then again, by the time “CIAID” wrote NSSM 200, the U.S. was getting ready to leave the Vietnamese disaster for good anyway.

USAID-supplied vaccines are administered in Nigeria. In Nov. 2024, the government rejected “monkeypox” vaccines, saying they had expired. (AfricaCDC.org)

It may only be coincidence, of course, but in 2021, the U.S. donated COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, The Philippines, and Thailand. Maybe Egypt, India, Mexico and Turkey had gotten wise to U.S. global “health” initiatives by then and felt they didn’t need any miraculous “jabs” from America. Otherwise, the list conforms eerily to the one in the Kissinger Report.

Good Riddance

Critics of the gutting of USAID today find their political-ideological home within the Democratic Party or — in Bernie Sanders’ case — a phony “independence” always in lockstep with the Democrats. These moaners would do well to look to one of their traditional tier-one media allies to see how USAID landed on the scrapheap.

In 2019, the Democratic Party-aligned Washington Post published “The Afghanistan Papers,” a “secret history” of dizzying corruption in the US reconstruction and development apparatus for the war-ravaged country. USAID plays the starring role.

USAID Afghanistan Mission Director Peter Duffy (2nd from right) is evacuated from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Aug. 15, 2021 (Tao Zeng/statemag.state.gov)

Maybe conventional U.S. historians will now blame USAID’s failure on JFK, just as they’ve always blamed him for the colossal failure that became the Vietnam War. Since he died before that conflict began in earnest, he wasn’t around to face his accusers.

At his swearing-in as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Feb. 13, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the following in tribute to President Donald J. Trump:

“My uncle started USAID in 1961 for humanitarian purposes, to put our country on the side of the poor. It has been captured by the military-industrial complex. It has become a sinister propagator of totalitarianism and war across the globe. Very few people understand how sinister this agency really is, and President Trump saw that, and he stood up to it with a masterstroke. And we want to do the same thing with the institutions that are stealing the health of our children.”

If President Trump is sincere about declassifying all records related to the assassinations of high-profile antiwar political figures from the Sixties (I think he is), we will finally see all of the Schlesinger memo. I’m betting it talks about humanitarian aid agencies as fronts or cover for intelligence ops, and nearly 64 years after it was written, the “Controlled American Source” concept surely encompasses a vast network of “civil society” NGOs and “charitable” Soros-type organizations wasting public wealth on destructive ideological schemes — in addition to grotesque population-control programs.

The CIA emasculated USAID as an independent organization over 60 years ago and made it into an appendage of the Pentagon and CIA in foreign military interventions. If that sounds like a genuine “humanitarian” agency to you, then you have a real problem.

USAID hasn’t “won hearts and minds” around the world in over 60 years, and plenty of countries where it operates can’t wait for it to leave. Goodbye USAID. Good riddance.