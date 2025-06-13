The Larger Evils

The Larger Evils

Dory Wiley
Jun 15

Thanks Chad. Mexico City is the hardest part of all of it. There’s also the angle that Oswald DID go to Mexico City to deliver a bioweapon and was prevented from doing so. Duran is still key as she went through a lot and was still alive at least till a few years ago. One thing is for sure, Mexico was used as sheepdeeping Oswald as Russian Communist and everything had to be covered up and blamed on Oswald as a lone nut to prevent World War III. That was told to LBJ and Earl Warren early on.

Gyuro Kozmo
Jun 15

Hi everyone. Congrats Chad of course your description is realistic for 99% . But I do live in Ex Russia ans spent my first 35 ys till 1990 under direct KGB rule. When you ask why would a Mexico City KGB know about LHO you have been regressing to the American average level of naiveté. What about a KGB officer being able to read the news in English...LHOs defection and returning were in the news. It was not an everyday case...Later your reporting becomes realistic...sure they wanted to "dangle" the "durak" [ Lenin called them *useful idiots* who believe the lueing dogmas of Marxism on classless society NOT being a slaveowner police state haha ..]

