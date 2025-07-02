The Larger Evils

The Larger Evils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackie Ow's avatar
Jackie Ow
3d

By getting JFK out of the way, the CIA and Joint Chiefs hoped to have a free hand for war in Vietnam, invasion of Cuba, and carpet bombing of Russian cities over 25,000 with nuclear bombs. Once LBJ was in the saddle LBJ allowed Vietnam but none of the other baubles. The whole Cuban fiasco was merely to have something to wave at Americans to get political support for invading Cuba. Once the issue was moot, the issue was moot. We don't have any photos of Oswald in Mexico, and of course to convict him there would have been some made. The total total total lack of film confirmation strongly indicates and virtually proves Oswald was never in Mexico. Further, had he been there Mexican shadowing of the gringos would have likely produced Oswald documentation, but there seems to be none there either. QED, ditto QED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chad Nagle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture